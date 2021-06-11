Duchess Kate sends 'the very best' to baby Lilibet during visit to UK school with Jill Biden
Published
First lady Jill Biden and Duchess Kate talked education during a joint visit to a UK school. Then a reporter asked about baby Lilibet.
Published
First lady Jill Biden and Duchess Kate talked education during a joint visit to a UK school. Then a reporter asked about baby Lilibet.
The Duchess of Cambridge also shared that she wishes her newborn niece Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan..
The Duchess met the First Lady Jill Biden at a school in Cornwall