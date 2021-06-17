On This Day: 17 June 2002
Published
In 2002, Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg launched sci-fi thriller "Minority Report" with a world premiere in New York. (June 17)
Published
In 2002, Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg launched sci-fi thriller "Minority Report" with a world premiere in New York. (June 17)
A Nashville Talent Management Company is helping undiscovered artists make their mark in the music industry.
June 24 marked the first day people could purchase fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July in much of Montana.