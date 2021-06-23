Russia says it fired warning shots at UK ship in its waters
Published
Russia's Defense Ministry said the British HMS Defender left Russian territory after warning shots were fired. However, the UK denied the incident.Full Article
Published
Russia's Defense Ministry said the British HMS Defender left Russian territory after warning shots were fired. However, the UK denied the incident.Full Article
A Russian warship fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer from an area in the Black..