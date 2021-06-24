HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship?

HMS Defender of the British Navy entered the territorial waters of Russia on June 23. Russian border guards opened warning fire on the British destroyer. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, at 11:52 a.m., British Navy destroyer HMS Defender crossed the Russian state border in the Black Sea, in the area of Cape Fiolent. The ship entered Russian territorial waters three kilometers deep. The Black Sea Fleet and the FSB Border Service warned the British warship that they were ready to use weapons "against the violator of the state border", but the crew of the British destroyer did not react to the warnings. At 12:06 and 12:08 a Russian border patrol ship fired warning shots. Another nine minutes later, the Sukhoi Su-24M aircraft conducted precautionary bombings. The aircraft dropped four OFAB-250 shells in the path of the British destroyer. It was only after the manoeuvre when the British ship left the territorial waters of Russia. Russia found the actions of the British destroyer a deliberate provocation. Because of the incident with the destroyer, the Russian Defense Ministry summoned the military attaché of the British Embassy. Senator Alexei Pushkov stated that the destroyer violated the border in an attempt to provoke Russia: