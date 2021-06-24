UK Denies Russia Fired Warning Shots At Warship In Black Sea

UK Denies Russia Fired Warning Shots At Warship In Black Sea

Eurasia Review

Published

(RFE/RL) — The United Kingdom has denied reports that a Russian vessel fired warning shots at a British Navy ship in the Black Sea, attributing the incident to a preannounced military exercise.

The Russian Defense Ministry on June 23 said a patrol ship fired warning shots at a British warship in response to an alleged...

Full Article