Michigan Republicans Reject Trump Vote Fraud Claims
Published
State lawmakers say Biden’s 155,000-vote win in Midwestern battleground state represented ‘true results’Full Article
Republicans in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an election reform bill that Democrats said is critical to..
The top Republican in the House of Representatives signaled on Sunday that he would vote to remove fellow Republican and Trump..
Sen. Mitt Romney Booed , at Utah GOP Convention.
The 2012 Republican presidential candidate received
the dour greeting..