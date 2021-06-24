Justin Timberlake says Britney Spears' conservatorship 'is just not right,' more celebs react
Justin Timberlake is showing his support for Britney Spears following her remarks at Wednesday's hearing in regards to her conservatorship.
Justin Timberlake has weighed in on Britney Spears' tell-all testimony, calling on her family to "let her live however she wants to..