Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event next week to mark the unveiling of a statue of their mother Princess Diana.Full Article
William and Harry to attend unveiling of Princess Diana statue
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Princess Diana had 'childhood crush' on Prince Charles
Bang Media International Limited
Princess Diana filled her bedroom with photos of Prince Charles and had a "childhood crush" on the man who would become her..
More coverage
What heart-warming promise did Princes William and Harry make to Princess Diana?
Bang Media International Limited
Princess Diana made her sons Prince William and Prince Harry "promise to be best friends", the late princess's friend Simone..