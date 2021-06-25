George Floyd murder: Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years
Published
Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of killing Mr Floyd, whose death sparked global protests.Full Article
Published
Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of killing Mr Floyd, whose death sparked global protests.Full Article
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 270..
Derek Chauvin addressed the court before hearing his sentence for the murder of George Floyd. On Friday (6/25), the former..