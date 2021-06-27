Euro 2020: Thorgan Hazard strike seals Belgium victory over Portugal
Thorgan Hazard's stunning strike secures Belgium a 1-0 win against Portugal in Seville to seal their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.Full Article
