Wales has reported a week with zero deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.Full Article
Wales sees zero weekly deaths from coronavirus for first time since pandemic began
Coronavirus in numbers: Zero Covid deaths reported for first time in months
PA - Press Association STUDIO
No deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, according to the Government.It is the first..