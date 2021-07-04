Philippines: Military plane crash kills at least 45
The armed forces of the Philippines said a plane carrying more than 80 people crashed during takeoff in the southern Sulu province.Full Article
The Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday.
