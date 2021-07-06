Philippines: Black box in military plane crash recovered
Investigators are still searching for answers as to what caused the crash of the Lockheed C-130 over the weekend, killing 52 people.Full Article
This is the moment a military plane crashed killing 47 soldiers and three civilians in the Philippines on Sunday (July 4).
A Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane broke in half and burst into flames when it overshot the runway in the southern island..