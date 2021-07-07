Heat wave in the West 'virtually impossible' without climate change
Published
Last week's heat wave in the western US and Canada would have been "virtually impossible" without the influence of human-caused climate change.
Published
Last week's heat wave in the western US and Canada would have been "virtually impossible" without the influence of human-caused climate change.
Experts say climate change increased chances of the extreme heat occurring by at least 150 times
Dozens of huge wildfires in British Columbia come after Canadian province saw record-breaking heatwave.