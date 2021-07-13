Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis leaves GOP; official called her election claims 'a joke'
Published
In a November email, a GOP attorney said Ellis and fellow Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani were pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Published
In a November email, a GOP attorney said Ellis and fellow Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani were pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Jenna Ellis, an attorney who backed Donald Trump’s failed legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election, quit the Republican Party..
Jenna Ellis, who served as a lawyer for former president Donald Trump, quit the Republican party on Monday because, she said, it..