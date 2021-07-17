3 Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in Washington, DC
Published
Three Texas Democrats tested positive for COVID-19 after this week's walkout. The House Democratic Caucus did not release their names.
Published
Three Texas Democrats tested positive for COVID-19 after this week's walkout. The House Democratic Caucus did not release their names.
The three vaccinated members of the Texas House tested positive between Friday night and Saturday morning, via rapid testing.
The three members of the delegation have all been vaccinated against COVID-19 but tested positive with rapid tests, two people..
Three Texas Democrats tested positive for COVID-19 after this week's walkout. The House Democratic Caucus said all three are..