Flooding in central China turns streets to rivers, kills 12
Hundreds of thousands of people were forced from their home after Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, was hit by 20 centimetres of rain in just an hour.Full Article
Heavy rain pounded the central Chinese province of Henan on Tuesday, bursting the banks of major rivers, flooding the streets of a..