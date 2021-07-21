Sightseers will need a special COVID pass to visit the Eiffel Tower or go to museums and cinemas in France in a desperate move by its government to curb the spread of the Delta variant.Full Article
COVID pass now needed for Eiffel Tower and other tourist hotspots in France
