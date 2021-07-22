Teen hit in the face by seagull while on amusement park ride
Video shows a seagull hitting a teen in the face during a thrilling theme park ride. Luckily, the teen wasn't injured, and the bird quickly flew away.
A teenager got smacked by a seagull while on an amusement park ride. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the midair collision.
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey.Kiley Holman was celebrating..