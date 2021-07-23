Russia officially barred from Tokyo Olympics, but punishment is effectively in name only
Russia is officially not at the Olympics due to doping scandal - there will be no flag or anthem - but 335 Russians will still be competing in Tokyo.
By Alexandra Brzozowski
Russia is competing under another new name at the Tokyo Olympics, the latest fallout from the Games' longest-running doping saga.