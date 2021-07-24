The British and Irish Lions rugby team has triumphed over South Africa in a tense 22-17 victory after trailing in the first half.Full Article
British and Irish Lions win first test over South Africa after tense second-half comeback
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Warren Gatland Lions Q&A: The half-time messages that inspired comeback
Wales Online
The British and Irish Lions head coach reacts after the tourists took a 1-0 lead in the Test series with South Africa in Cape Town
More coverage
Gatland: It was a tough tight Test
Sky Sports UK
Warren Gatland says the first half between the British and Irish Lions and South Africa was incredibly physical but was delighted..