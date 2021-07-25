DeChambeau out of Olympics after positive Covid-19 test
Published
US golfer Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Published
US golfer Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Bryson DeChambeau tested positive before leaving the United States for Tokyo. He'll be replaced on the four-person team by Patrick..
Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to traveling to Tokyo, USA Golf announced.