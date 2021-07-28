Simone Biles gave hints of struggles well before Tokyo Olympics withdrawals
Simone Biles may seem indestructible, but the gymnast great has talked about her mental health struggles for years, including as recently as Tuesday.
Simone Biles has intimated that she may withdraw from the remainder of the Tokyo Olympic Games, citing a desire to prioritise her..
Watch highlights as Simone Biles is far from perfect as the USA finish second behind the Russian Olympic Committee in gymnastics..