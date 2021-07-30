NBA draft 2021: Pistons select Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
The Pistons injected another dose of talent into a promising, young roster by selecting Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the top pick.
The Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose looks ahead to the Pistons' top pick in the 2021 draft.