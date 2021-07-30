Suni Lee gets her own official day in Minnesota after winning gold at Tokyo Olympics
Published
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter are both declaring Friday Sunisa Lee Day.
Published
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter are both declaring Friday Sunisa Lee Day.
[NFA] U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee stepped up to claim the coveted all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Games, as family and friends..
Team USA recently made their grand entrance at the Tokyo Olympics Friday night, but one prominent group of athletes was..
Simone Biles showed true strength at the Olympics on Tuesday by admitting that she needed to take a step back from competing for..