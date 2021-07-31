The worst heatwave in decades is causing deaths and mayhem across southeast Europe, with wildfires causing entire villages to be evacuated and millions of people instructed not to venture out into the midday sun.Full Article
Wildfires and deaths across southeast Europe amid most severe heatwave in decades
