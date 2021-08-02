Third officer who responded to U.S. Capitol insurrection dies by suicide
Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead at his residence last week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
A US police officer has become the third suicide among those who defended the Capitol building from rioters in January.
Gunther Hashida follows Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood as police officers who took their lives following the January 6 attack..