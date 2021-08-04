Trump-backed candidate wins crowded primary for House seat in Ohio
Published
The longtime coal lobbyist was backed by former President Donald Trump, who had called Carey a "courageous fighter" who will be tough on crime.
Published
The longtime coal lobbyist was backed by former President Donald Trump, who had called Carey a "courageous fighter" who will be tough on crime.
Trump-Backed Candidate Defeated, in Texas Runoff Election For Congress.
Trump-Backed Candidate Defeated, in Texas Runoff..
After a setback on Tuesday in Texas when Susan Wright, the Trump backed candidate an all-Republican House special election runoff..