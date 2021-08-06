April Ross and Alix Klineman serve up beach volleyball gold at Tokyo Olympics
Published
Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman, the "A Team," win the beach volleyball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Ross now has a full medal set.
Published
Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman, the "A Team," win the beach volleyball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Ross now has a full medal set.
The U.S. duo beat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy for gold in women's beach volleyball.
April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women's beach volleyball gold medal for the U.S. on Friday.