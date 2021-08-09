Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has told Sky News his takeover of non-league football club Wrexham is "the role of a lifetime" - and has assured British fans of the one word he definitely won't be using when it comes to his new team.Full Article
'I wouldn't dare call it soccer': Ryan Reynolds on his takeover of Wrexham football club
