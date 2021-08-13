Amazon Studios' multi-million dollar Lord of the Rings TV series is moving to the UK from New Zealand for its second season.Full Article
Amazon moves production of Lord of the Rings TV series to UK from New Zealand
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Post-production on the first season will continue in New Zealand through June 2022.
