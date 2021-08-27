Supreme Court blocks Biden's COVID-19 eviction moratorium in blow to real estate groups
Published
Blocking the eviction moratorium allows property owners to begin evicting millions of Americans who are behind on rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published
Blocking the eviction moratorium allows property owners to begin evicting millions of Americans who are behind on rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says eviction notices in Milwaukee surged in the days between when a moratorium expired and when it was..