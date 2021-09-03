A man who describes himself as the 'QAnon Shaman' has pleaded guilty over his involvement in the US Capitol riot.Full Article
'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty over part in US Capitol riot
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Capitol Rioter 'QAnon Shaman' Pleads Guilty to Felony
TMZ.com
One of the most infamous faces of the Capitol insurrection -- the bare-chested "shaman" wearing horns and face paint -- could serve..
-
Jacob Chansley, Self-Styled 'QAnon Shaman,' Pleads Guilty To Felony Over Capitol Riot
Upworthy
-
Arizona Man Who Wore Horns In Riot Pleads Guilty To Felony
Newsy
-
Capitol riot: 'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty in federal court
BBC News
-
News24.com | 'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on US Capitol
News24
Advertisement
More coverage
'QAnon Shaman' Pleads Guilty to Taking Part in Attack on US Capitol
Newsmax
The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6..