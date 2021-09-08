Derek Jeter Delivers at Hall of Fame Induction
Published
“I forgot how good that feels,” the former Yankees captain said as the crowd greeted him in Cooperstown with a warm, familiar salute.Full Article
Published
“I forgot how good that feels,” the former Yankees captain said as the crowd greeted him in Cooperstown with a warm, familiar salute.Full Article
Ted Simmons pays tribute to Al Kaline in Hall of Fame speech, Derek Jeter admits nerves | Brad Galli has more
Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter, Colorado star Larry Walker, Ted Simmons of the Cardinals and Brewers, and the..