Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-4 Borussia Dortmund: Haaland scores two
Published
Watch highlights as Erling Braut Haaland's brace helps Borussia Dortmund come from behind three times to claim a thrilling Bundesliga victory at Bayer Leverkusen.Full Article
Published
Watch highlights as Erling Braut Haaland's brace helps Borussia Dortmund come from behind three times to claim a thrilling Bundesliga victory at Bayer Leverkusen.Full Article
Erling Haaland’s incredible form continued on Saturday as he scored two goals to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 4-3 victory over..