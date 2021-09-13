Best of VMAs 2021: See Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Madonna, JLo and more

Best of VMAs 2021: See Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Madonna, JLo and more

USATODAY.com

Published

Doja Cat hosted the 2021 VMAs, where Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion led the nominations and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed.

Full Article