Best of VMAs 2021: See Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Madonna, JLo and more
Published
Doja Cat hosted the 2021 VMAs, where Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion led the nominations and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed.
Published
Doja Cat hosted the 2021 VMAs, where Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion led the nominations and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed.
The Canadian popstar has racked up seven nominations for this year's event, including nods in the Video of the Year, Artist of the..
MTV’s Video Music Awards returned live and in person on Sunday night, hosted by nominee Doja Cat, to hand out their annual batch..