Virginia governor's race: Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin argue about vaccination mandates
Published
In their first debate, Virginia gubernatorial candidates clashed over vaccine mandates, abortion, economic policy, and the legacy of Donald Trump.
Published
In their first debate, Virginia gubernatorial candidates clashed over vaccine mandates, abortion, economic policy, and the legacy of Donald Trump.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia's first gubernatorial debate of the..