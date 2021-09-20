Princess Beatrice welcomes baby girl with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Prince Andrew, welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The new bundle of joy is Beatrice's first child but her husband Edoardo's second, as he already has a young son, Christopher, from..
Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on..