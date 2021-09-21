Canada election: Trudeau stays in power but Liberals fall short of majority
The Canadian prime minister's Liberal Party is projected to form another minority government.Full Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday, but he alienated some voters by calling a snap vote two years..
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau looks set to form another minority government following Canada's parliamentary election. The prime..