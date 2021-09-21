Trudeau’s Liberals win Canada election but miss majority
Canadians have given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed.Full Article
The Canadian prime minister's Liberal Party is projected to form another minority government.
Trudeau heads a government with a minority of House of Commons seats that relies on the support of other parties to pass..