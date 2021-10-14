What we know: Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving explains vaccination status in Instagram Live post
Published
Here's what we know about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Published
Here's what we know about Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The debate over Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status and whether the Brooklyn Nets should allow him to play basketball grew..
It’s a decision that some analysts believe will cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars for every game missed. Veuer’s Tony..