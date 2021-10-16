Los Angeles County trying to force Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa to take psychiatric exam in lawsuit
Published
County of Los Angeles wants Kobe Bryant's widow and others to prove they suffered distress over sharing of grisly crash scene photos
Published
County of Los Angeles wants Kobe Bryant's widow and others to prove they suffered distress over sharing of grisly crash scene photos
Vanessa Bryant will submit to a physician-ran test on her mental state see if she's actually tormented over the Kobe crash site..