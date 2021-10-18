Texas' six-week abortion ban: Biden administration takes case back to Supreme Court
Supreme Court justices are expected to move swiftly to address Texas' abortion law after an emergency appeal by the Biden administration.
The Biden administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions while the fight over the..
United States President Joe Biden's administration says it will again request the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that bans..