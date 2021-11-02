'Our family is whole again': Four-year-old girl Cleo Smith found alive in locked Carnarvon house
The four-year-old girl had been missing since she vanished from her family's tent at the Blowholes campsite on 16 October.Full Article
Australian police have shared an emotional video of the moment missing Cleo Smith was rescued from a house in Carnarvon. The..
A man has been taken into custody after police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnavon