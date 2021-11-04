WA man charged with abducting Cleo Smith
Published
Police have charged a man over the alleged abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from her family's campsite in Western Australia last month.Full Article
Published
Police have charged a man over the alleged abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from her family's campsite in Western Australia last month.Full Article
A man has been charged over the alleged abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith in Western Australia.Cleo was allegedly taken from..
The man accused of abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith from her family tent and holding her captive for 18 days had a doll room..