Australia captain Hooper ruled out of Wales match
Published
Australia captain Michael Hooper will miss the autumn international against Wales with prop James Slipper taking over the leadership role.Full Article
Published
Australia captain Michael Hooper will miss the autumn international against Wales with prop James Slipper taking over the leadership role.Full Article
Australia captain Michael Hooper has been ruled out of Saturday's Test match against Wales with a foot injury.
Australia captain Michael Hooper will miss the autumn international against Wales with prop James Slipper taking over the..