Tim Weah scores and USMNT holds off Jamaica for tie in World Cup qualifying
The USMNT has 15 points through eight World Cup qualifiers, with six still be played in 2022. The top three teams advance to the World Cup in Qatar.
Tim Weah put the Americans ahead in the 11th minute, but they allowed a spectacular equalizer roughly 11 minutes later.
It wasn't pretty, but the United States men's national team managed a point on the road in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, drawing..