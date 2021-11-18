Biden 'considering' US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Published
Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called for action over Chinese human rights abuses.Full Article
Published
Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called for action over Chinese human rights abuses.Full Article
A boycott would mean that government officials would not attend the Winter Games in February, though it would not prevent U.S...
Sources say there was a growing consensus within the White House that it should keep US officials away from the Games.