El Salvador's president said he aims to build a "Bitcoin City" at the base of a volcano in the country, where geothermal energy could be used to power the computers.Full Article
El Salvador aims to build 'Bitcoin City' at base of a volcano
El Salvador plans to build a 'Bitcoin City' powered by a volcano
Business Insider
El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City" which won't levy any taxes except for value added tax, President Nayib..
El Salvador plans ‘bitcoin city’ powered by volcano
FT.com
President of central American nation says project will be financed by $1bn of bonds
El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"
SeattlePI.com
El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"
SeattlePI.com