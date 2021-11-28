Virgil Abloh, trailblazing Louis Vuitton director, dies after private cancer battle at 41

Virgil Abloh, an artistic director for Louis Vuitton and the CEO of fashion house Off-White, died Sunday after a private cancer battle. He was 41.

